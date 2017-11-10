Related Program: 
Morning Edition

City of Watertown stops paying overtime to cover firefighter sick leave

By 1 hour ago
  • Dan Daugherty is president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 191.
    Dan Daugherty is president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 191.
    Julia Botero / WRVO News File Photo

Watertown will no longer pay overtime costs in the city's fire department that are caused by sick leave, the latest development in the bitter feud between the union and city government.

City Manager Sharon Addison says Watertown paid $650,000 for the fire department's overtime costs last year. It's part of what she calls an excessive use of sick time that she has witnessed for years. So Addison has informed the fire chief that the city will not pay other firefighters overtime to fill in if one or two employees on a given shift are out on sick leave. That violates the union contract which requires that the city pay for each shift to have at least 15 firefighters on duty, but Addison says she is not concerned about any legal ramifications.

"We feel that the current contract is severely restrictive on management’s ability to control staffing," Addison said. "It’s the only department within the city that we cannot control staffing nor control overtime, and this is just a decision we made to make that move to control staffing."

Addison said the city will still pay overtime to ensure there are at least 13 firefighters on any given shift.

Union president Dan Daugherty says this is a problem the city created by continually cutting staff numbers in recent years. According to Daugherty, the number of firefighters has dropped from 82 in 2011 to 71 today.

"The chief and the deputy chief in formulating their budget every year for the past six years have been asking to hire individual personnel because the manpower of the department has been reduced by the city failing to hire new individuals," Daugherty said. 

Addison rejects that argument, saying overtime costs related to sick leave have remained about constant going back to 2014.

Daughtery calls this overtime decision a sign of how vindictive city management is over broken negotiations for a replacement union contract that have dragged on for years. He says the city's move here will only add to the legal paperwork already filed over the contract dispute that's now in arbitration.

Tags: 
Watertown
overtime
Watertown Fire Department
regional news

Related Content

Watertown city council decides to demote 8 fire captains

By Julia Botero May 24, 2016
Julia Botero / WRVO News

The Watertown City Council has decided to demote eight fire captains at a council meeting Monday night.  Mayor Joe Butler said the council made the decision to avoid lay-offs within the fire department. 

“Our contention is that they have 1.7 firefighters for every officer. We’ve contended before that we are top heavy. This restriction will help eliminate that top heaviness and still preserve the personnel we have,” Butler said.

Watertown budget talks turn fire department on the defensive

By Julia Botero & Brit Hanson (NCPR) May 23, 2016
Julia Botero / WRVO News

When Joe Butler, Watertown’s new mayor, started drafting the budget for next year he knew money was going to be tight. He and the rest of city council saw one department as ripe for cuts: the Watertown Fire Department.

A public battle

After a year of fighting, Oswego's mayor moves to replace fire chief

By Nov 23, 2016
Payne Horning / WRVO News File Photo

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow is preparing to replace the city's fire department chief after a contentious year between the two that included battles over layoffs and overtime expenses. 