'Coastal erosion' in Oswego County as Lake Ontario rises

More communities along the shoreline of Lake Ontario are being threatened as water levels continue to rise.

The Oswego County Emergency Management Office is dispersing sandbags to local municipalities. The office's director says the higher levels are now causing some coastal erosion in some parts of the county and they expect even more damage inland if there are strong winds.

Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Keith Kompoltowicz says many communities along Lake Ontario are facing this threat.

"The lake is well above it's historical average and it's also above where it was a year ago," Kompoltowicz said. "And the rise just in the month of April is in the order of 16 inches."

Oswego County representatives, like Assemblyman Will Barclay (R-Pulaski) and Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus), are blaming the problem on plan 2014. It's a recent international agreement with Canada that changed the way Lake Ontario water levels are regulated. They want President Donald Trump to withdraw the United States from plan 2014.

Barclay is also calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to advocate for state and federal funding. The money would be used for measures to protect property and replace any that has been damaged.