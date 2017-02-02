Related Program: 
Del Lago casino opens its doors

  • People wait in line to attend the grand opening of the del Lago casino in Tyre.
    governorandrewcuomo / Flickr

The del Lago Casino in Seneca County has opened its doors. The  $440 million facility is one of several casinos opening in upstate after after New Yorkers approved a referendum in 2013 that allows for the creation of four non-Indian casinos upstate.

On its path toward the grand opening Wednesday, del Lago faced lawsuits from some residents of the town of Tyre, who feared the facility would radically change its small town. Nearby casinos in the Finger Lakes and Mohawk Valley also fought it, claiming the casino will simply steal business from their existing pool of customers. But local officials, like the town of Tyre's supervisor Ron McGreevy, insist that the casino and resort will be an asset for the region.

"Del Lago is providing the economic boost our area has so desperately needed," McGreevy said. "Del Lago's steadfast commitment to our community has exceeded all expectations and we are indeed grateful to have been selected for this unique opportunity."

Del Lago officials say the casino supports 1,500 jobs and will add an additional 200-300 more this summer once the resort opens.

