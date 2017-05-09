Exodus '47

From Inside Out Documentaries, "Exodux '47" is the story of three men who served aboard the Exodus 1947, a Jewish refugee ship that tried to run thousands of holocaust survivors past the British blockade of Palestine in 1947.

You'll hear from three men who experienced that journey: Bill Millman, Frank Lavine and Nat Nadler. Before there was an Israel, these men (and nearly 40 others) climbed aboard a rusted American ferryboat and set out from Philadelphia to transport thousands of Jewish holocaust survivors.

Tune in for this special documentary on Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m. If you missed the live broadcast, you can still hear it online.