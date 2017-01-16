Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Finch says Cuomo's free college proposal is irresponsible entitlement

By 3 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • Central New York Assemblyman Gary Finch calls Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal to offer free college tuition at New York's SUNY and CUNY schools for families that make less than $125,000 unsustainable and an attack on private colleges.
    Central New York Assemblyman Gary Finch calls Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal to offer free college tuition at New York's SUNY and CUNY schools for families that make less than $125,000 unsustainable and an attack on private colleges.
    Office of Assemblyman Gary Finch

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal to offer free college tuition at New York's SUNY and CUNY schools for families that make less than $125,000 has garnered a lot of attention, but not everyone is receptive to the idea.

Central New York Assemblyman Gary Finch calls is expensive, irresponsible and unsustainable. Finch is a Republican who represents the 126th Assembly District that covers parts of Onondaga, Cortland, Cayuga and Chenango counties. He says the program, which the governor estimates will cost $163 million annually, is unfair to taxpayers who are already swimming in student debt and to private colleges that could see a dip in enrollment as a result of this policy.

"They can barely get through now," Finch said. "You give them a 15-20 percent reduction in enrollment and those schools are going to be in very serious trouble. Some of them may even have to close down. There's about $90 billion of revenue that's associated with these private colleges that contribute to their communities. Many of them are the sole economic engine where they reside."

As an alternative approach, Republicans like Finch want to expand the state's Tuition Assistance Program, which awards about $1 billion annually in scholarships. Finch advocates bumping the income limit under the program from $80-100,000 or more. He says that approach will be less costly and allow the private and technical schools to share in the growth. Students can use TAP at private or public institutions.

"We don't have qualified well-trained workers -- the backbone of this country," Finch said. 'They don't have to be college educated with a degree in a particular field. What we need to do is train our workforce so they can function in today's technical society."

But with Democrats in control of the Assembly and a positive reaction to the plan from Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan, Finch believes the governor's free college proposal is likely to pass as is.

Tags: 
Gary Finch
Andrew Cuomo
college debt
college tuition
Excelsior Scholarship Program
regional news

Related Content

In 126th Assembly rematch, Dwire and Finch share similar concerns, differ on minimum wage

By Oct 24, 2016
The Dwire and Finch campaign Facebook pages

Republican Assemblyman Gary Finch will face a rematch in New York’s 126th Assembly District as he runs for re-election against Democratic challenger Diane Dwire again. The two candidates share similar concerns on the big issues facing the district.

Cuomo's statewide speaking tour had pros & cons

By Jan 13, 2017
governorandrewcuomo / Flickr

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ended his six-city State of the State tour, speaking for nine hours total, according to his estimates, and traveling over 1,200 miles — with one emergency helicopter landing thrown in for good measure.

But the departure from the traditional speech before lawmakers at the Capitol has its advantages and its drawbacks.

The governor began the multi-day rollout of his agenda right after the winter holidays during an appearance with Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), who is still popular among New Yorkers on the left after his presidential campaign.

New York Governor Proposes Free College For Lower-Income Students

By editor Jan 3, 2017

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a proposal to offer free tuition for lower-income New Yorkers attending state-run colleges, an idea embraced by last year's Democratic presidential contenders.

The plan announced Tuesday – called the Excelsior Scholarship – would grant full-rides to students from families earning less than $125,000 a year, as long as they attend one of the state's public two- or four-year colleges.