GOP tax plan critics protest Small Business Administration meeting in Syracuse

Central New Yorkers who oppose a sweeping overhaul to the tax code supported by Republicans and President Donald Trump made their case outside a roundtable meeting with Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon and local congressional representatives in Syracuse today.

The proposed changes take away certain deductions, like state and local taxes, but increases a taxpayers personal deduction. Opponents like Sharon Owens of Syracuse call that a scam.

"That whole doubling the standard deduction, but taking away your individual deductions, is a smokescreen," Owens said. "It’s a lie. It’s a smoke screen.”

Protesters, gathering outside in the rain before the SBA roundtable, contend the tax proposal will ultimately increase taxes for the middle class, while offering massive tax cuts for corporations and the super-rich. Inside, McMahon listened to several local business people who say tax reform is needed so they can grow their companies.