GOP tax plan critics protest Small Business Administration meeting in Syracuse

2 hours ago
  • In Syracuse, protesters demonstrated before a Small Business Administration meeting to deride the proposed tax overhaul that Republican members of Congress are working to pass.
    Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

Central New Yorkers who oppose a sweeping overhaul to the tax code supported by Republicans and President Donald Trump made their case outside a roundtable meeting with Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon and local congressional representatives in Syracuse today.

The proposed changes take away certain deductions, like state and local taxes, but increases a taxpayers personal deduction. Opponents like Sharon Owens of Syracuse call that a scam.

"That whole doubling the standard deduction, but taking away your individual deductions, is a smokescreen," Owens said. "It’s a lie. It’s a smoke screen.”

Protesters, gathering outside in the rain before the SBA roundtable, contend the tax proposal will ultimately increase taxes for the middle class, while offering massive tax cuts for corporations and the super-rich. Inside, McMahon listened to several local business people who say tax reform is needed so they can grow their companies.

Northeast lawmakers react to GOP tax plan

By , & Nov 3, 2017
David Paul Ohmer / Flickr

The tax plan unveiled by Republicans in the House of Representatives Thursday would disproportionately raise taxes on those living in Northeast states like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Many lawmakers from the region, including Republicans, are against the plan.

NY's top 2 Dems team up against federal tax changes

By Oct 24, 2017
governorandrewcuomo / Flickr

The state’s governor and senior U.S. Senator teamed up Monday to urge New York’s congressional delegation to oppose a provision in the federal tax overhaul plan that they say could be harmful to the state’s taxpayers and economy.

Speaking outside a suburban home in Albany County, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the federal plan to get rid of the state and local tax deductions "double taxation." Schumer said middle-class New Yorkers will pay more money in taxes each year if the proposal is approved.

Tenney's vote for GOP budget draws protest

By Oct 13, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

A group of protesters recently gathered outside of Mohawk Valley Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's (R-New Hartford) office in New Hartford. They were upset with the Republican representative's vote for a budget resolution that they say would gut services for many New Yorkers who are in need of assistance.

Reed criticized for GOP tax overhaul plan at town hall

By Oct 16, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) got an earful from an angry crowd in Seneca County over the weekend. He tried to keep things calm at the Romulus Central School town hall on Saturday, but tempers frequently boiled over.

Many of those who attended the event excoriated the Republican for voting for a House budget resolution that would make major cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, while at the same time lower taxes for the wealthy.