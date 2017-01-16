Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Gunfire sensor could help make Syracuse police more efficient, successful

By 15 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler
    Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler
    Ellen Abbott / WRVO News File Photo

The city of Syracuse is adding some new technology to it’s arsenal that it hopes will help reduce crime.

The first piece of technology is called ShotSpotter. It's a series of sensors that tell police the exact location of gunshot activity. Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler calls it a force multiplier, which means it allows the departments resources to be used more efficiently. Officers can get to shootings quicker, spend less time looking for a weapon and more time finding a perpetrator.

"We’re going to capture the people who are firing off the shots and we’re going to make more arrests as in relation to shots fired in our community," Fowler said. "And I’m hoping that serves as a deterrent.” 

More than 90 cities use the technology and statistics show these localities have seen gun violence drop 35 percent in the first two years of deployment. The technology will be installed later this year over a 3 square mile area, still to be determined.

"The city of Syracuse is a data driven police department, a data driven city, mind you, and we’re going to use data to determine where those sensors go," Fowler said. "We’ll use a shots fired density map overlay and that will determine where it will go.” 

Fowler says it will complement the 140 cameras spread out across the city used to spot crime. The city also won a grant to purchase 15 body cameras for officers, which will be used in a pilot program that will begin later this year. 

Tags: 
Syracuse Police Department
Frank Fowler
City of Syracuse
police cameras
regional news
gun violence

Related Content

At civilian police academy in Syracuse, both sides get better understanding of each other

By Jan 13, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

The Syracuse Police Department held a civilian police academy this week to expose some members of the public to what it is like to be a police officer. The training was an attempt by police and the community to better understand each other.

Brandiss Pearson, of Syracuse, said she participated in the training because she has a husband who is a corrections officer and teenage children who see law enforcement differently. She asked Sgt. Derek McGork during his presentation on civilian encounters, if a police officer is allowed to racially profile someone like her son.

Despite a record high of homicides in 2016, Syracuse has had record low levels of crime

By Jan 6, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

The city of Syracuse had a record high number of homicides in 2016. That compares to a record low number of violent and overall crimes in 2015. Syracuse officials say while homicides are tougher to control, police do have the power to curb other crimes.

34 new Syracuse police officers sworn in during challenging time for law enforcement

By Dec 6, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

The city of Syracuse has sworn in 34 new police officers. It comes at a challenging time for law enforcement in Syracuse and across the country.

Syracuse has had 28 murders so far in 2016, the most  in the last five years. The Syracuse Police Department has received more calls reporting shootings this year compared to 2015. Police Chief Frank Fowler said the department is committed to trying to make a difference. On top of that, Fowler said, the police in general, can be targeted unfairly by some in the public and the media.