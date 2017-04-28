How to make decisions about breast cancer screening

The guidelines for screening for breast cancer have changed over the years. This has led to a lot of confusion among women about who needs to be screened and when. This week on WRVO's health and wellness show "Take Care," hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen speak with Dr. Jayne Charlamb, Director of the Division of Breast Health and Lactation Medicine in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, about why the guidelines have changed and what the current recommendations are.

