Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
Take Care

How to make decisions about breast cancer screening

By WRVO News 16 minutes ago
  • Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

The guidelines for screening for breast cancer have changed over the years. This has led to a lot of confusion among women about who needs to be screened and when. This week on WRVO's health and wellness show "Take Care," hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen speak with Dr. Jayne Charlamb, Director of the Division of Breast Health and Lactation Medicine in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, about why the guidelines have changed and what the current recommendations are.

More of this interview can be heard on "Take Care," WRVO's health and wellness show Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Support for this story comes from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.

Tags: 
breast cancer screening
mammograms
Take Care

Related Content

Doctors say more women should get routine breast cancer screenings

By Mar 7, 2016
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News File Photo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s breast cancer initiative wants to increase the number of women that undergo mammography by 10 percent over the next year. But doctor's say there is room for improvement in screening for the second leading cause of cancer-related death for women in New York state.

Research suggests rethinking standard breast cancer treatment

By Oct 23, 2015
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center / Facebook

Some doctors across the country are starting to suggest that maybe there is a different way to treat a certain kind of breast cancer. Not all breast cancers are the same and the diagnosis of one type has has soared in recent years due to advances in radiology.

New York state now requires notification of dense breast tissue

By Jan 23, 2013
Ellen Abbott / WRVO

Letters have started going out from radiologists to women, after normal mammograms, to alert them to a condition that might make it harder for doctors to find breast cancer.  A state initiative called the "Breast Density Inform" bill ultimately may force women to have a deeper discussion with their doctors about their risk factors for breast cancer.