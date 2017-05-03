HumaNature: Freedom Stories

Join WRVO for journeys to freedom, on two legs and four:

Ten years ago, more than 50 pit bulls were discovered at a dog fighting ring in Virginia. Most people thought they couldn't be saved. But their stories had just begun.

And 150 years ago, two girls crossed the Missouri River trying to escape a life of slavery.

In the summer of 2016, a high school teacher and his students set out on a 500-mile journey to follow in their footsteps.

These stories and more this Sunday, May 7 at 7 p.m. on WRVO. If you missed the broadcast on-air, you can hear it online.