Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at noon today. Hundreds of thousands of people, including many from central and northern New York, are in Washington D.C. to both support and protest Trump. Join WRVO for live coverage throughout the day, both on-air and online. We'll bring you special coverage on-air from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with All Things Considered wrapping up the day's events.

