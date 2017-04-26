Related Programs: 
Katko weighs in on Trump's first 100 days

It’s become traditional to measure a president’s first 100 days in office. For President Donald Trump, that milestone occurs on Saturday. Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) says he isn’t ready to grade the president, but he does have some thoughts about how Trump has been doing.

Katko hasn’t been a vocal supporter of Trump. He didn’t endorse his fellow Republican for President and he was one of of a handful of Republicans who was prepared to vote down Trump’s proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. But after watching Trump in office for three months, there are things that impress the Katko, who represents the volatile 24th Congressional District.

“One thing you can say about this guy, he’s not afraid to take on the tough issues. And that, to me, is a sign of a leader. He’s not running away from healthcare, he’s running towards it; he’s not running away from tax reform, he’s running towards it; he’s not running away from infrastructure, he’s running towards it. And that takes guts, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Katko also gives Trump credit for taking action in the form of a military response when in Syria after chemical weapons were used there.

“The one thing he was tested on right off the bat was what happened in Syria. The images of a father holding two children, both dead in his arms, that were gassed, was to me a moment of measurement for him and his character. And I think he responded with a strong, measured, response,” said Katko.

Katko says the move sent a message that actions like that won’t be tolerated by the United States. He adds that Trump should come to Congress for approval if there is any other action against Syria.

But Katko says it’s the details of all these issues that will determine whether he supports the Trump administration down the line.

