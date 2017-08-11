Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Lawsuit alleges Oswego landlord tried to trade discounted rent for sexual favors

By 1 hour ago
  • This rental property in Oswego is owned by Doug Waterbury, who is accused of sexually harassing some of his tenants.
    This rental property in Oswego is owned by Doug Waterbury, who is accused of sexually harassing some of his tenants.
    Payne R Horning / WRVO News

An Oswego landlord is accused of asking his tenants for sexual favors in exchange for reduced rent. The sexual harassment allegations against Doug Waterbury are part of a lawsuit filed by a Syracuse fair housing organization. 

In a 35-page lawsuit, lawyers for six women between the ages of 24 and 32 say Waterbury aggressively pursued sexual favors from them, offering to discount rent or fees as trades. It includes claims that he relentlessly made sexual advances on the women, such as blocking the exit to one of his rental properties until one complied.

"These women have suffered harm," said Sally Santangelo, executive director of CNY Fair Housing, which is representing the plaintiffs. "Some of them have suffered not only the emotional damages from harassment and in some cases unwanted sexual contact, but they've suffered economic harm. They’ve gone homeless."

The lawsuit alleges that Waterbury was retaliatory when the women would not acquiesce, charging additional fees if they rejected his requests. 

"Paying higher rent amounts, higher security deposits ,which is obviously challenging," Santangelo said. "Oswego is a difficult place to find affordable housing as it is and he does own a large number of the properties in the area."

CNY Fair Housing is suing Waterbury for sexual discrimination under the Federal Housing Act.

Waterbury had no comment. He owns dozens of rental properties in Oswego county and the Sterling Renaissance Festival, Sylvan Beach Amusement Park and Santa's Workshop in North Pole. Waterbury's rental properties are frequently cited for violations by the city of Oswego and in a few cases have been condemned.

Tags: 
rental properties
Doug Waterbury
Sterling Renaissance Festival
CNY Fair Housing
Oswego
regional news

Related Content

Some say Oswego's landlord crackdown went too far

By Jan 18, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

As SUNY Oswego junior Alyssa Lopez reflects on her fall semester, it's hard to forget the moment when she was on the edge of being homeless. She and her roommates got a call from the city of Oswego's code enforcement department in September to investigate the houses's front porch, which was rotting and falling apart. After one visit, the place she was calling home was condemned.

Oswego mayor begins campaign against 'slum lords'

By Sep 21, 2016
Payne Horning / WRVO News

Delivering on one of his signature campaign promises, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow is targeting so-called slum lords. He has added two new code enforcers and started conducting what he calls a blitz of rental property inspections. 

Rental permit fees in Oswego raised

By Sep 27, 2016
Payne Horning / WRVO News File Photo

The Oswego Common Council approved Mayor Billy Barlow's request to raise the cost of rental permit fees from $30 for a three-year permit to $150 at its meeting Monday. Barlow said the increase, which is the first time the permit prices have been changed since 2005, will equip the city's code enforcement department with the funds they need to crack down on negligent landlords.

Oswego mayor wants to reduce housing vouchers to cut poverty

By May 24, 2017
Gino Geruntino / WRVO News File Photo

The level of poverty in Oswego is more than double the national rate with 29 percent of residents living below the federal threshold.

That's the finding of a study the city recently commissioned as part of its poverty reduction initiative. And, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow says that's only the tip of the iceberg.

"It shows another 18 percent may be above that threshold but struggle to make ends meet," Barlow said. "So if you combine those two numbers you’re almost near 50 percent, and that’s a problem."