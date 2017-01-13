Related Program: Nature of Things The Moose: A Deer Designed by Committee By John Weeks • 7 minutes ago Related Program: Nature of Things TweetShareGoogle+Email In this archived broadcast from January 13, 1989, John Weeks discusses the return of the moose to New York and the public perception of the animal. Weeks goes into detail on the characteristics that make the moose such a natural mystery. Credit Alex Butterfield / Flickr Listen Listening... / 5:00 Tags: moosewildlifeTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.