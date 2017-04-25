Related Program: 
Morning Edition

New SUNY chancellor brings diverse background to job

By 5 hours ago
  • The SUNY Board of Trustees unanimously approved Kristina Johnson (center, dressed in white) as the system's next chancellor. Johnson brings experience in government, academia and the private sector to the job.
    The SUNY Board of Trustees unanimously approved Kristina Johnson (center, dressed in white) as the system's next chancellor. Johnson brings experience in government, academia and the private sector to the job.
    SUNY / Twitter

The SUNY Board of Trustees appointed Kristina Johnson as the system's 13th chancellor Monday.

Johnson is a graduate of Stanford University with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering. The 59-year-old has held administrative positions at Duke and Johns Hopkins universities, but Johnson has been out of academia for the past eight years. She served as an under secretary at the U.S. Department of Energy in the Obama administration, and most recently as CEO of a hydroelectric company

SUNY Board of Trustees Chair Carl McCall says that background in education, government and the private sector was key to her selection.

"When you look for someone to take on this big position, you look in certain places," McCall said. "Certainly, you look in the academy, some of our major colleges and universities, because that's where people who come to this kind of job get preparation. But you also might look at government, especially big government agencies like federal agencies. You want someone who has run something big. And thirdly, you might say let's do something nontraditional. Let's look at business and industry. And guess what, we found someone who has been a leader in all of those sectors."

Johnson's appointment is being praised by the United University Professions (UUP), the union that represents SUNY faculty and staff. The organization's president Frederick E. Kowal said Johnson's experience growing the engineering department at Duke University bodes well for SUNY as New York prepares to launch the recently passed Excelsior Scholarship, an unprecedented and somewhat controversial program to provide free tuition for some middle-income families at state colleges.

“SUNY needs more full-time faculty, a need that will become more apparent with an expected influx of students under the Excelsior Scholarship program," Kowal said in a statement. "Dr. Johnson’s prior willingness to hire additional faculty will serve SUNY and its students well."

However, Keshia Clukey, an education reporter with PoliticoNY, says there is some apprehension about her lack of executive experience in the academic field. SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher was president of the University of Cincinnati before she was hired. 

"I think there’s some concern in her ability to govern such a large and diverse system," Clukey said. "Coming into New York state as an outsider, it’s kind of hard to get an idea for how diverse the schools are. It's a wide array in a number of different locations across the state and I think that will definitely be a challenge for her."

Johnson is a native of the Midwest, but her mother was born and raised in New York City.

"So in a certain sense, I feel that I am coming home," Johnson said. "She was raised during the Depression and I was raised on her stories. And, I couldn't be happier to be here to help hear the stories and further the stories of the students that will come through with us."

Johnson, who will make $560,000 annually, starts in September. Zimpher will retire in the summer after eight years on the job.  

Tags: 
SUNY
Nancy Zimpher
Excelsior Scholarship Program
Carl McCall
regional news
Kristina Johnson

Related Content

Top Cuomo aide defends free tuition program requirements

By Apr 20, 2017
SUNY Oswego / Facebook

After a week of criticism from the left and the right of the political spectrum, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget director is among those defending the state’s new free public college tuition program for some middle-class students.

Conservatives say Cuomo was just trying to win a headline for a potential 2020 presidential campaign by convincing the state Legislature to enact a plan to offer free tuition to middle-class students attending public colleges and universities.

SUNY striving to train more teachers as shortage looms

By Mar 23, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

The number of students who are choosing to enter the education profession is declining. SUNY, which trains 25 percent of the New York’s educators, is trying to address the issue because the state's school districts are now seeing a shortage of qualified teachers. 

SUNY campuses look to ed-tech to help with retention

By Bret Jaspers Feb 21, 2017
Bret Jaspers / WSKG News

Dan White of Apalachin is a freshman at SUNY Broome, near Binghamton. At first, he thought about attending the University of Buffalo, but decided to live at home, save money, and work at a local Subway sandwich shop. Dan admits he thought college would be like a harder version of high school. But it was definitely tougher than that.

"It was just kinda new for me, you know, trying to figure out how to study and all that," he said. "Then all of the sudden in one of my classes, you know, I get an email...and it's just like, 'hey you're doing a really good job!'"

New York's free tuition for some students criticized

By Apr 18, 2017
governorandrewcuomo / Flickr

A residency requirement for college students seeking free tuition at New York’s public colleges is drawing criticism. Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended the late addition to the plan, approved as part of the state budget earlier this month.

Cuomo proudly touted the free tuition program for some middle-class students passed in the week-late state budget, appearing with former first lady and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at LaGuardia Community College in Queens on April 12.