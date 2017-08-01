Related Program: 
All Things Considered

New York congressman's bill would limit SAFE Act

By Michael Mroziak 26 minutes ago
  • Rep. Chris Collins (R-Clarence) speaks at the Hamburg Rod & Gun Club, where he detailed his proposed Second Amendment Guarantee Act, or SAGA, that intends to eradicate provisions of New York's SAFE Act.
    Rep. Chris Collins (R-Clarence) speaks at the Hamburg Rod & Gun Club, where he detailed his proposed Second Amendment Guarantee Act, or SAGA, that intends to eradicate provisions of New York's SAFE Act.
    Michael Mroziak / WBFO News

Rep. Chris Collins (R-Clarence) is introducing a bill that aims to take down Gov. Andrew Cuomo's controversial gun control legislation, known as the SAFE Act.

Appearing Monday at a gun club south of Rochester where the congressman said he learned to shoot, Collins detailed his proposed Second Amendment Guarantee Act (SAGA). It would roll back the restrictions put forth in New York State's SAFE Act for rifles and shotguns and eliminate the seven-round limit for magazines.

"The governor didn't see it coming," Collins said. "Let's face it. Whatever we would do in the Legislature, here in the Assembly or Senate, he'd never sign into law. But guess what? Federal law can preempt state law."

Collins was joined by representatives of Shooters Committee On Political Education, or SCOPE, as well as Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, Erie County Legislator Ted Morton and State Assemblyman David DiPietro. 

"This act [SAFE Act] was written in the dead of night," DiPietro said. "It has set up an entire system to strip away our constitutional right to bear arms as law-abiding citizens."

SAGA would not apply to handguns. Collins said that is "too emotional" of an issue, but he feels he can gain enough support to overturn restrictions on rifles and shotguns. Collins said there is no such thing as an assault rifles.

"If you can define that to me, thank you, because it does not exist," Collins said, drawing loud applause from supporters on the scene. "Which is how Gov. Cuomo has misled America, because it just sounds awful when you use the term 'assault weapon.'"

He also took some jabs at Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, questioning how they might stand on his proposal.

When asked if he'd be willing to work with them, he replied, "I don't have to. They're in the minority. They don't count. They don't matter."

Cuomo, in a three-part message on Twitter, said the SAFE Act was passed by lawmakers from both parties in response to the Sandy Hook massacre and it's been upheld by several courts. The governor called the Collins' proposed legislation a blatant political ploy that would put millions of people at risk.

Tags: 
NY SAFE Act
Chris Collins
gun control
Andrew Cuomo
Charles Schumer
Kirsten Gillibrand
Second Amendment
regional news

Related Content

New York leaders react with dismay to ACA repeal

By May 5, 2017
governorandrewcuomo / Flickr

Some of New York’s Democratic leaders are expressing outrage over the Republican House of Representatives vote to undo the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has warned for months that the proposed repeal of the ACA would blow a multi-billion-dollar hole in the state budget and potentially cost state and local governments and New York’s hospitals $4.5 billion.

Those who get their health care through the New York Exchange, set up under Obamacare, could lose $400 million in tax credits. And 1 million New Yorkers could lose their health care. 

Geddes town supervisor talks SAFE Act with Cuomo

By Feb 26, 2014

Opponents of New York’s tough gun control law called the SAFE Act, continue to oppose the legislation more than a year after it was passed, with more rallies and court cases on the calendar. But attempts to engage Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a debate about the pros and cons of the legislation might be better spent in more low-key settings. One vocal opponent of the law met with the governor Tuesday in private quarters in Albany to talk about it.