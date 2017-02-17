NY AG wants to hear from New Yorkers about their internet speeds

New York's attorney general is encouraging state residents to test their internet speeds and let his office know if they are not living up to the performance promised by their internet provider.

The suggestion by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman comes after his office filed suit earlier this month against Charter Communications and its subsidiary Spectrum, formerly known as Time Warner.

It alleges the company conducted a scheme to defraud and mislead New Yorkers by promising internet speeds they knew they could not deliver. Schneiderman claims that some subscribers were getting internet speeds up to 70 percent slower than promised.

And during a stop in Rochester on Thursday, Schneiderman said his office has continued to hear from consumers unhappy with their internet service.

"We received nearly 1,500 complaints of sub-par service before we even brought the first complaint, and now, we're receiving, if anything, an increased volume of complaints and inquiries since then.”

The attorney general is asking people who have the Spectrum internet service, as well as service from other providers, to test their speeds to make sure they are getting what's promised.

“No matter who your internet provider is , test your internet speed. Some people thought because we filed a complaint against Spectrum/Time Warner Cable that it was over; it’s not over, we need people to continue to test their speed, we are looking broadly at this industry.”

Schneiderman says the New York attorney general’s website has a link where customers can test their internet speeds and submit the results to his office.

After the lawsuit was filed earlier this month, Charter Communications issued a statement saying that it is making substantial investments to upgrade its system.