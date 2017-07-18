Related Program: 
Morning Edition

NY officials promise court action if Republican healthcare proposals become law

By 59 minutes ago
  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a healthcare rally Monday
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a healthcare rally Monday
    governorandrewcuomo / Flickr

The U.S. Senate no longer has the votes to pass a replacement for the Affordable Care Act. Two senators announced Monday night that they would would not vote for the Senate's healthcare plan. Earlier on Monday, New York’s top elected Democrats rallied against Congressional Republicans' proposals Monday, saying they will take legal action, if necessary, to stop them.

“I’ve developed a bit of a reputation since January as the guy who sues Donald Trump and the federal government,” Attornet General Eric Schneiderman said to cheers. “Always on the merits, and boy, have we got a lot of merits on our side.”

This is not the first time that Schneiderman has made the threat. The attorney general said after the House passed its version of the Obamacare repeal and replacement that court action was likely.

Schneiderman said provisions in both the Senate and House plans to defund Planned Parenthood services “would create an undue burden” on women’s constitutional right to reproductive health care, including the right to choose abortion.

He said restrictions on federal dollars to fund breast cancer screenings and STD tests, among other things, are also unconstitutional. And he said the Faso-Collins amendment, named for two Republican congressmen from New York, would unconstitutionally “meddle” in New York’s Medicaid funding system.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who also spoke, called the Faso-Collins amendment “an old-fashioned con game.” Congressmen Chris Collins of western New York and John Faso of the Hudson Valley sought the provision in exchange for their support of the ACA repeal. It would end $2.3 billion of annual federal aid to counties to pay for Medicaid, and instead require that the state of New York fund the programs instead.

“Faso and Collins, these are the guys who used to be on the corner with the card game,” Cuomo said.

The congressmen have said that their amendment reduces New York’s highest-in- the-nation property taxes, which are collected by counties in part to fund the government health care program.

Cuomo started a fund to try to defeat Collins, Faso and several other GOP congressmen and women in the 2018 elections. According to the New York Daily News, the governor already has raised about $1 million.

In addition to the reductions under the Faso-Collins amendment, both the Senate and House plans would greatly slow the growth of Medicaid spending and would defund Medicaid expansion programs that New York added under Obamacare. The cuts would leave a multi-billion- dollar hole in the state budget, and affect New Yorkers who depend on the government to help with their health care.

Schneiderman said two-thirds of New York’s nursing home patients and the half of the state’s disabled people who rely on Medicaid would be “devastated” by the changes. Two million New Yorkers could lose their health care altogether.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate now will vote on a strict repeal of the Affordable Care Act, with a replacement coming after the 2018 elections.

Tags: 
affordable care act
Andrew Cuomo
Eric Schneiderman
regional news

Related Content

Lieutenant governor sounds warning on repealing Affordable Care Act

By Jul 11, 2017
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News (file photo)

The state’s lieutenant governor said New Yorkers should be deeply worried if the U.S. Senate approves a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Currently, the Senate does not have the votes for the GOP plan, but Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said that doesn’t mean opponents of the measure should be complacent.

“This is heading down a path that is very disturbing,” Hochul said.

She had some sarcastic advice for people if the repeal and replacement is approved: “Don’t get sick. And definitely don’t get old.”

Medicaid coverage is a lifeline for this upstate couple

By Bret Jaspers Jul 3, 2017
Bret Jaspers / WSKG News

Barb Emerson lives in a big, Victorian house with mauve-colored wood siding. It's in Gorham, New York, between Seneca and Canandaigua Lakes. And this week, she's taking care of her husband, Louis. He just had knee surgery.

"We gotta keep that leg straight, so I have to hold on to that leg for him all the time," she said as she walked onto her porch.

The Emersons have been married for 34 years. "I got a good one," Louis said.