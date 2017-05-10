Officials say wet weather is hampering Lake Onatrio flooding response

The water level in Lake Ontario is now higher than is been in more than 60 years, before water levels started being regulated in the 1950s.

On Tuesday, more than 200 New York National Guard soldiers were on the ground in four of the seven counties along Lake Ontario that are currently in a state of emergency. For now, they are filling sandbags with no need to evacuate residents.

Still, National Guard spokesperson Col. Richard Goldenberg says the guard's very involvement in the situation is unprecedented.

"Certainly there has been a number of other opportunities where heavy snows have impeded local community response and there have been times where spring floods have been resulting in challenges for local response authorities, but this is the first time that we have ever turned our eyes to Lake Ontario that I can recall," Goldenberg said.

The crisis has prompted the International Joint Commission (IJC) to increase outflows from the lake to the Saint Lawrence River. but the U.S. representative on the board, Keith Koralewski, says their efforts are being thwarted by the weather, with last week being one of the wettest on record for early May.

"It's going to be very difficult for the lake to go down there's just only so much water that the Saint Lawrence river can handle," Koralewski said. "It's essentially a big reservoir and it will take awhile to 'drain the Lake' to get the levels down."

According to the IJC, water levels in Lake Ontario have increased by 9 inches since may first.