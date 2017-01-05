Related Program: 
Onondaga County comptroller vying for Trump administration job

  • Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Onondaga County Comptroller Bob Antonacci is being considered for a job in the Trump administration. The Republican says he was approached by members of the Trump transition team to consider a job as the U.S. attorney for New York’s Northern District.

It’s a job in the past that generally goes to someone with experience as a prosecutor. Antonacci is a civil attorney, but says it’s more than the experience in the courtroom that counts.

"This is about the tone at the top, this isn’t about whether you can prosecute the case or not," Antonacci said. "This is about setting a good example for the prosecutors in the office, laying out a vision for the office, directing the office, being an administrator, and I think I’ve shown I’m not afraid to take on the tough battles. I’ve taken on my own party, for God’s sakes.” 

Antonacci was an early supporter of Trump, and is an ally of Onondaga County Republican Party Chairman Tom Dadey, who is on the Trump transition team. And he admits that’s why he’s being considered for the job.

"The bottom line is people want to surround themselves with people they trust," Antonacci said. "My only argument is are they competent, can they do the job? And are they going to carry forth the duties of the office. It’s the game we’re in, it is politics, but so be it.”

Antonacci unsuccessfully ran for the state comptroller’s office two years ago, and recently has been in the news for clashes with Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney and some members of the county legislature.

