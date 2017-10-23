Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Opponents to downtown Utica hospital seek office to stop it

By 29 minutes ago
  • Several candidates running for Utica Common Council this fall, such as Lou Poccia in the city's first ward, are coming out against the proposed downtown hospital.
    Several candidates running for Utica Common Council this fall, such as Lou Poccia in the city's first ward, are coming out against the proposed downtown hospital.
    Payne Horning / WRVO News

When voters in Utica's first ward head to the polls on November 7, they will see a unique addition to their ballots. Next to Utica Common Council candidate Lou Poccia's name are the words "NOHOSPITAL DWNTN."

"We wanted to demonstrate in a very vivid way that the people of this city are opposed to this downtown hospital," Poccia said. "It is being forced down our throats by the elites of our community."

Poccia is the only candidate officially running on the No Hospital Downtown Party line. But there are three candidates for the common council who have also pledged to vote against anything that would support the proposed Mohawk Valley Health System hospital in that location, such as bonding for the facility's parking garage that Utica and Oneida County are planning to finance.

"It depends how many are elected this we have to see but we believe we will be in a position to do it," Poccia said. 

The opposition movement to the hospital has fought the project for months, saying it will mire the city in debt and displace dozens of businesses that are operating within the proposed footprint.

Utica College government professor Luke Perry says getting that movement onto the ballot, while atypical, is strategic.

"It’s gotten a lot of earned media attention, which in a campaign is a good thing and certainly that enhances both the cause that they’re advocating for as well as their name recognition," Perry said. 

Supporters of the downtown hospital, like Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri, say the opportunity is too good to pass up, especially when the state is making a significant investment in the project.

"It’s the first time I can ever remember that the governor coming up with $300 million to have a state of the art facility with consolidation," Palmieri said. "I think the people have to open up their eyes a little bit to understand that the most important thing is the health care facility."

Mohawk Valley Health System's CEO Scott Perra says they believe that downtown Utica is the best place to construct the healthcare campus, and planning and design of the state of the art facility will continue.

As for Palmieri, he says he's not worried by these No Hospital Downtown candidates. He says he's placing his trust in the voters.

Tags: 
downtown Utica hospital
Utica
Mohawk Valley Health System
Robert Palmieri
2017 election
regional news

Related Content

Downtown Utica hospital could relocate dozens of businesses

By Aug 10, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

Now that the Mohawk Valley Health System has secured the necessary state funding, designs are underway for its new hospital in downtown Utica. Officials working on the project say the hospital will breathe new life into downtown and make the surrounding area more attractive. But that could come at the expense of dozens of businesses that are already operating in the proposed footprint.

Utica leaders outline downtown arts, sports and entertainment district

By May 19, 2017
Oneida County Executive's Office

Oneida County officials want to capitalize on the state's recent investments in a hospital and nano technology center in the Utica area. They say the key to developing Utica is building an arts, sports and entertainment district in the city's downtown.

As new Utica hospital inches forward, some still opposed to downtown location

By Feb 10, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

Included in the governor's proposed budget is money to build a new hospital in downtown Utica. After years of planning, Mohawk Valley Health System officials are optimistic that progress will finally be made on their project this year. But some residents are still trying to change the hospital's proposed location before construction begins.

State budget makes 'substantial investment' in Mohawk Valley

By Apr 19, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News File Photo

Legislators from the Mohawk Valley say they are disappointed with this year's budget process, but pleased with the outcome.