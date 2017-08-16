Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Oswego mayor proposes slight tax increase, city hall cuts in 2018 budget

By 1 hour ago
  • Payne Horning / WRVO News File Photo

For the second year in a row, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow is looking to reduce the city's payroll as a way to keep taxes down. His proposed budget would eliminate 7.5 positions, saving an estimated $500,000. That's a loss of about 1/5 of city hall staff, but Barlow says there are some efficiencies that can be realized.

"I looked at the job duty statements and we did some job audits and I just think there’s room to cut at city hall," Barlow said. "I talked to department heads whose departments are affected and generally, we’re comfortable moving forward with the reduction in personnel and really, it’s just necessary in my opinion because the city’s biggest expense is personnel and fringe and we need to keep cutting and be as efficient as we can in order to mitigate tax increases."

Some of those staff reductions would come as part of a proposed consolidation agreement with Onondaga County for purchasing materials, supplies, services and equipment for city departments. Barlow said the city would ensure that local vendors can still bid and the city will have a say about who gets the contracts.

Oswego Common Council President Eric VanBuren said he has a few more questions about the consolidation proposal, but he thinks the cuts in Barlow's budget are responsible.

The council will hold budget workshops this week and vote on the proposal later this month.

Tags: 
Oswego Common Council
Billy Barlow
Budget
regional news

Related Content

Potentially 'millions' in damage to Oswego from Lake Ontario

By Aug 10, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

This year's flooding along Lake Ontario has taken a toll on municipalities, exhausting their resources and threatening their infrastructure. That's the case in Oswego where the city recently took an inventory of the destruction caused by the unprecedented water levels.

New York funding indoor water park, new housing in Oswego downtown makeover

By Jul 7, 2017
Payne Horning / WRVO News

New York state has announced what projects it will fund as part of the $10 million prize Oswego won last year in the state's Downtown Revitalization Competition.

Oswego adopts 2017 budget, slashing 16 firefighter positions

By Aug 23, 2016
Payne Horning / WRVO News

Despite pleas from a passionate crowd, the Oswego Common Council approved a budget Monday night that will eliminate 16 firefighter jobs and a city department next year. The city was facing a major budget deficit because a contract with the Onondaga County Water Authority for the sale of a water tunnel connected to Lake Ontario, which had provided the city with an annual  $1 million payment for 20 years, has expired.