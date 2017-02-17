Related Program: 
Report says Syracuse will pay extra $1.4 million over 12 years for state's nuclear subsidies

By 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant.
    Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News File Photo

Municipalities across New York State are expected to be paying more in energy costs because of the state's nuclear subsidies. That is according to a report from the Alliance for a Green Economy, which opposes the nuclear subsidies. The report estimated the extra cost for six of the state's largest cities. The city of Syracuse is expected to pay an additional $1.4 million over the next 12 years. Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner said that number does not scare her.

"It's much more important that Albany gives us mandate relief," Miner said. "That number pales in comparison to the pension payments we give that Albany passes down, the other payments in terms of healthcare and collective binding interest arbitration. If we're concerned about the viability and sustainability of municipalities across New York State, what we need to do is make sure we have economic development policies that work and then make sure that we are not putting mandated costs on municipalities."

The state Public Service Commission added nuclear power to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s clean energy standard last year. The Upstate Energy Jobs Coalition said the benefits from that will far outweigh the costs. In response to the report, the coalition said replacing the state’s nuclear energy with renewables by the next decade is not realistic or economically responsible.  

The subsidies are credited with helping to save the FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant from closing.

