Sean Kirst on true storytelling & journalism today

Columnist and writer Sean Kirst spent 25 years telling the stories of central New Yorkers for the Syracuse Post-Standard and syracuse.com. Now, he has gathered together a collection of those columns in a book titled, "The Soul of Central New York."

Telling true stories about the people of the region through the craft of journalism is Kirst's life work. WRVO news director Catherine Loper recently interviewed Kirst and asked him about the state of journalism today.

