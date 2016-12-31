Related Program: 
Sean Kirst on true storytelling & journalism today

By 8 minutes ago
Columnist and writer Sean Kirst spent 25 years telling the stories of central New Yorkers for the Syracuse Post-Standard and syracuse.com. Now, he has gathered together a collection of those columns in a book titled, "The Soul of Central New York."

Sean Kirst
Credit Michael Davis

Telling true stories about the people of the region through the craft of journalism is Kirst's life work. WRVO news director Catherine Loper recently interviewed Kirst and asked him about the state of journalism today.

More of this interview with Kirst about his new book can be heard here.

Stories for the central New York soul

By WRVO News Dec 23, 2016
Syracuse University Press

If you've read a newspaper in Syracuse in the last 25 years, you probably know the name Sean Kirst. He wrote thousands of columns for the Syracuse Post-Standard and Syracuse.com. Kirst has a new book out which is a collection of some of those columns. He talked about the book with WRVO news director Catherine Loper.

Sean Kirst on the Campbell Conversations

By Feb 13, 2016

When columnist Sean Kirst announced he was leaving The Syracuse Post-Standard, there was a public outpouring of appreciation and loss.  Described as the heart and soul and the face of the paper, Kirst had chronicled the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of the city and its people.  On this edition of the Campbell Conversations, host Grant Reeher talks with Kirst about his decision to leave, the place of writing in his life, his future plans, the newspaper, and some pressing local issues.