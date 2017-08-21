Solar eclipse: Live map and blog

The excitement has been building for weeks and weeks. Today, the solar eclipse is finally here. It will darken skies along a path from Oregon to South Carolina. It's the first eclipse that will be seen from coast to coast in 99 years. Millions will don special glasses or watch through pinhole projectors. Eclipse enthusiasts say totality never disappoints.

In central New York, you can expect the moon to partially block out the sun this afternoon, with peak happening just past 2:30 p.m.

You can follow this live blog, providing updates throughout the day from NPR journalists and others experiencing the eclipse.

Loading...