Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Supporters and opponents of gas storage near Seneca Lake urge Cuomo to weigh in

By 1 hour ago
  • Anti-gas storage protesters near Seneca Lake.
    Anti-gas storage protesters near Seneca Lake.
    David Chanatry/File Photo / New York Reporting Project at Utica College

Schuyler County legislators for and against the proposal to store liquid petroleum gas near Seneca Lake are looking to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for an answer. The Schuyler County Legislature passed a resolution last year supporting the proposal and asking state officials to approve or deny the plan.

A state Department of Environmental Conservation administrative law judge has not yet made a decision as to whether there should be more hearings concerning the safety of the storage. The issues were first raised two years ago. Schuyler County Legislature Chairman Dennis Fagan supports the Crestwood company and its U.S. Salt facility in the town of Reading where the gas storage would be located in underground salt caverns. Fagan said U.S. Salt is one of the largest taxpayers and manufacturing employers in the county.  

“And I’m concerned that if the project isn’t improved, that the parent company of U.S. Salt may ultimately close its doors," Fagan said. "The loss of 130 good paying jobs would be catastrophic to our local economy. I'm also absolutely convinced that this project can proceed without having any adverse impact on the tourism or local wineries in the area. This particular project is going to have virtually no aesthetic or visual impact on the landscape.”

Fagan said the technical staff at the DEC already stated that the project is approvable. And he said the reason he is urging state officials to make a decision now is because protests have been ongoing at the facility.

“There’s been over 500 arrests," Fagan said. "It is costing us a significant amount of money with our district attorney to prosecute these cases, with our sheriff to make the arrests, temporarily house some of these people, to provide security at the court site and now they’re asking for us, for some  of the defendants, to provide a public defender.”

Legislator Michael Lausell said he believes the risks of the facility far outweigh the benefits.

“The worst thing that could happen is the integrity of the cavern could be compromised,” Lausell said.

Lausell is worried that gas could migrate out through the cavern to above ground. Lausell and other opponents said they were able to get concessions from Crestwood to eliminate its truck and train transportation of propane in the area. The proposal now is it would be done via pipeline.

Lausell wrote to the governor asking him to let the process run its course.

“What I feel is it is important to urge him is to not react to the pressure that gets put on the governor to make a decision when this is already going through a hearing to resolve these issues," Lausell said. "In my opinion it seems there is ample ground to let the hearing take place and study these safety issues to get to the bottom of whether in fact it would be okay or not.”  

And as both sides rally the towns and villages in Schuyler County to pass their own resolutions weighing in on the debate, everyone continues to wait on an answer from the governor and the DEC.

Tags: 
Crestwood
gas storage
Seneca Lake
Michael Lausell
Dennis Fagan
Andrew Cuomo
Schuyler County
US Salt
regional news

Related Content

Crestwood concessions don't cut it for Seneca Lake protesters

By Monica Sandreczki Aug 11, 2016
David Chanatry/NY Reporting Project / File Photo

Crestwood Midstream Partners is volunteering to change its plans to store propane in salt caverns along Seneca Lake, but protesters of the plan are not impressed.

On Monday, Crestwood sent a letter to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), saying it would concede to some concerns. For example, it said it would store fewer barrels of propane. It also offered to ship the gas via pipeline instead of by noisy trucks and trains.

Seneca Lake protestors mark milestone in fight against gas storage

By May 12, 2016
David Chanatry/File Photo / New York Reporting Project at Utica College

The dispute over whether an energy company should be storing natural gas in salt caverns underneath Seneca Lake reaches a milestone this week.

For the last year and a half, more than 500 protestors from the group We Are Seneca Lake have been arrested at the Watkins Glen entrance of the Seneca Lake storage facility, owned by the Houston-based company Crestwood. The environmental group is upset with plans by Crestwood to expand storage of natural gas in salt caverns under Seneca Lake.

Next battle over Finger Lakes gas storage facility: an issues conference

By Ryan Delaney Jan 19, 2015
Inergy

The next fight in a long battle over storing liquefied petroleum gas along the western shore of Seneca Lake is an issues conference next month. Opponents to the facility are trying to get a seat at the table along with environmental officials and the gas company.

Storing the liquefied gas, or LPG in an expansive network of empty salt caverns along the southwestern shore of this finger lake was first proposed five years ago.

Dispute over Seneca Lake gas storage proposal rages on

By David Chanatry Jul 25, 2014
David Chanatry / NYRP

The debate over proposals to store natural gas, propane and butane in salt caverns under Seneca Lake has become increasingly vocal, especially after a federal agency approved part of the project last May.  Last week opponents organized the biggest rally yet in the Finger Lakes village of Watkins Glen.

As the members of the Schuyler County Legislature left their meeting last week, the emotion, passion and anger of opponents of the gas storage projects -- and fracking in general -- burst into full display.

“Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame!” the protestors chanted.