Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Syracuse council passes budget with changes; mayor vows to veto

By 2 hours ago
  • Councilors Steven Thompson and Nader Maroun.
    Councilors Steven Thompson and Nader Maroun.
    Tom Magnarelli

The Syracuse Common Council has passed a budget that includes some controversial changes to what Mayor Stephanie Miner had proposed. Miner said she will veto the changes.

The council has cut overtime from Syracuse’s fire and police departments by $1 million each. But Councilor Steven Thompson said the money cut for police overtime has been shifted to hire new officers.

“Of course we would like to see overtime go down," Thompson said. "We have no belief that it probably will drop too much this year, but going forward, when those officers are on the job, it will replace 30 people that could have been getting overtime.”

Miner’s administration said they are not compelled to spend the money allocated on a new class of police officers. Miner called the cuts nonsensical and a risk to the city.

Also on the chopping block was the annual funding for the Syracuse Land Bank which acquires tax delinquent properties. Councilor Jean Kessner said the land bank has a healthy fund balance. 

“We do not include funding for the land bank but do not read this that we do not have full confidence and support for the land bank," Kessner said. "It's a financial necessity for the health of our city going forward."

Syracuse Land Bank Executive Director Katelyn Wright said the cut will mean fewer demolitions and a limit to how many properties they can take in.

"The biggest complaint that we get from folks when we go to neighborhood meetings is there are all these land bank signs all over and properties are just sitting and nothing is happening with them and it is largely because half of our structures are awaiting demolition," Wright said.  

Councilor Nader Maroun said the council’s budget decreases the city’s deficit by $2 million.

"We're not saying we're not in support of the land bank," Maroun said. "Quite the contrary. We want to be here to continue to support the land bank. But it takes fiscal responsibility to get to that point."

Although Miner has vowed to veto the council’s amendments, all of the changes passed beyond the threshold to override a veto.

Tags: 
2017-18 budget
Jean Kessner
Steven Thompson
Nader Maroun
Katelyn Wright
Syracuse Police Department
Syracuse Fire Department
Greater Syracuse Land Bank
Syracuse Common Council
City of Syracuse
regional news
Stephanie Miner

Related Content

Syracuse School District reduces proposed budget after NY state rejects some aid requests

By May 3, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

The Syracuse City School District is asking for $10 million less than what it initially requested for the next fiscal year. This comes after New York state decided which additional aid requests it would grant and which ones it would reject from the district.

Proposed Syracuse budget allocates $13 million in overtime to police, fire departments

By Apr 27, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

A deficit of more than $18 million currently exists in the proposed budget of the city of Syracuse. About $13 million dollars is being allocated in overtime to the police and fire departments. Some councilors say the way to reduce overtime is to hire more staff.

Syracuse Fire Chief Paul Linnertz said the department has 28 firefighters in training.

As $18 million deficit looms over budget, Syracuse mayor says cities need more funding

By Apr 11, 2017
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner’s proposed budget includes increases to schools and police, but also an $18.5 million deficit. Miner said the city’s fiscal problems are similar to what other upstate municipalities face.