Syracuse Fire Department hopes data can help prevent fires

By 50 minutes ago
  • Sam Edelstein, Syracuse’s chief data officer
    Sam Edelstein, Syracuse’s chief data officer
    Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

The Syracuse Fire Department will begin using data to try to prevent fire fatalities.

The fire department will work with Sam Edelstein, the city’s chief data officer, to figure out an algorithm to determine what houses might not have working smoke detectors, which can save lives and prevent injuries. Edelstein says it starts with statistics showing the most likely victims of a house fire.

"Generally populations that have old or young residents in the houses are more likely to die in a fire because they need more time to get out of the house,” Edelstein said.

Add that to targeting city blocks or neighborhoods where fires have happened in the past, and the fire department will have an idea where to target fire prevention efforts.

This model is based on one used by the city of New Orleans, which officials there say has already prevented fire fatalities. It’s the latest in a series of data-driven programs in Syracuse that Edlestein says makes government more efficient.

"We could send the fire department out to go door to door to door. That would take a lot of time and wouldn’t be terribly efficient because some people already have smoke detectors. What this is trying to say, here are homes that are the most at risk of not having a smoke detector and people who are most likely to die from a fire, and go there first.”

According to federal statistics, three of every five home fire deaths are in houses without working smoke detectors. The year 2016 was a deadly one for fires in Syracuse, including a home fire in May that killed six people on the city’s northside.

Tags: 
Syracuse Fire Department
data
City of Syracuse
regional news

Related Content

Deadly fire in Syracuse that killed 6 deemed accident, funeral services will be donated

By May 13, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

Investigators have determined the fire that killed six people, including four children, on Syracuse’s north side last week was an accident. But the question as to what started the fire remains.

Syracuse Fire Dept. says it needs 2 new fire trucks totaling $2 million

By Jan 9, 2017
Syracuse Fire Department

The Syracuse Fire Department said it is in desperate need of two new fire trucks after two trucks reached the end of their useful life last year. The trucks will cost $1 million each and take one year to be built. Fire Chief Paul Linnertz said there are parts from the old trucks in great shape that can be reused on the new trucks. That could save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Data helps figure out 'What Works' in Syracuse

By Oct 27, 2016

The city of Syracuse is expanding its strategy using open source data and technology to solve municipal problems.

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner admits in the beginning she was a skeptic about using data and technology to try to fix nagging issues. But she’s sold on the concept now, after the city’s Innovation Team engaged in a number of initiatives.