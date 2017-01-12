Tom Hanks to host 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' this weekend

Who else did you expect while Peter's away?

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks will guest host an episode of NPR's news quiz "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" this weekend. It was taped in front of a (very lucky) live audience in Chicago and now you can hear it Saturday, January 14 at 11 a.m. and Sunday, January 15 at 4 p.m. on WRVO.

Each week, "Wait Wait..." offers listeners a comic review of the week's news. For this episode, Hanks and human-scorecard Bill Kurtis will guide panelists Paula Poundstone, Luke Burbank and Faith Salie through a series of games designed to quiz them on headlines and showcase their wits. The "Not My Job" guest this week is Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles.

Join us this weekend for this special edition of NPR's news quiz!