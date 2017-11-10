Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday #1628 By Mark Lavonier • 6 minutes ago Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday TweetShareGoogle+Email #1628, Science Fiction, Captain Starr of Space “Citizens on Mars” 1953 ABC, X Minus One “Hostess” 12/12/56 NBC. Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. Listen Listening... / 52:00 Tags: tuned to yesterdayold time radiopublic radioscience fictioncaptain starr of spaceX Minus OneTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.