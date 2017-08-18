Related Program: 
Tuned to Yesterday #371

By Mark Lavonier 20 minutes ago

#371, Science Fiction, X Minus One “The Veldt” 8/4/55 NBC, Dimension X “To the Future” 5/27/50 NBC.

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. 

