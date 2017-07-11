Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday Tuned to Yesterday #399 By Mark Lavonier • 2 hours ago Related Program: Tuned to Yesterday TweetShareGoogle+Email #399, Drama, Screen Directors' Playhouse "A Foreign Affair" 3/6/49 NBC. Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier. Listen Listening... / 52:00 Tags: old time radiotuned to yesterdayDramapublic radioScreen Directors' PlayhouseTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.