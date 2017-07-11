Related Program: 
Tuned to Yesterday

Tuned to Yesterday #399

By Mark Lavonier 2 hours ago

#399, Drama, Screen Directors' Playhouse "A Foreign Affair" 3/6/49 NBC. 

Tuned To Yesterday features programs from radio's golden era. Drama, Comedy, Western, Sci-Fi and more. Produced by Mark Lavonier.

Tags: 
old time radio
tuned to yesterday
Drama
public radio
Screen Directors' Playhouse