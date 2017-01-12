Related Program: 
Tunnel & depressed highway options back for I-81 reconstruction through Syracuse

By
  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State speech in Syracuse.
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State speech in Syracuse.
    Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

In his State of the State speech in Syracuse, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that planning for Interstate-81 reconstruction in downtown Syracuse will once again include studies of the tunnel and depressed highway options. Those are two options that the state Department of Transportation previously eliminated.

Members of the audience applauded when Cuomo announced the return of the tunnel and depressed highway options.

The state will hire an independent firm with international tunnel experience to study three options: a street-level community grid, a tunnel and a depressed highway. The study will also include combining the community grid with either a tunnel or a depressed highway. Cuomo said the issue is complex.

“We want to make sure we look at it from all angles to make the best decision we can," Cuomo said. "We want to do some more study to make sure we have all the alternatives.”

This is a reversal from state Department of Transportation plans to release an environmental impact statement early this year including only the community grid and rebuilt elevated viaduct options. Cuomo said with the tunnel and depressed highway back, the review will try to find the option that is most feasible and economic.    

“Once that report is done, it will be shared with the public, we’ll have a conversation, we’ll make a decision,” Cuomo said.

Local lawmakers and residents of the community pushed hard on state DOT officials for another look at the tunnel. Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) said the decision comes closer to a regional consensus. That is because the tunnel avoids rerouting traffic around the city and eliminates the elevated viaduct. Studies on the reconstruction of I-81 through downtown Syracuse have been going on since 2013.

Related Content

How I-81 divided Syracuse and why opinions are divided on how to replace it

By Jan 4, 2017
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

Over the past several years, many central New York residents have debated passionately about what they think should happen to the Interstate-81 project through downtown Syracuse. 

Schumer ready to work with Trump, especially if it means money for I-81

By Dec 23, 2016
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) is encouraging central New Yorkers to come together regarding a plan for the future of Interstate 81 through Syracuse. The Democrat says he’s ready to work with President-elect Donald Trump on infrastructure, but he warns against a divided community.

State DOT officials grilled at public meeting over I-81 tunnel option in Syracuse

By Dec 15, 2016
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News

State Department of Transportation officials said it is possible a tunnel could be reconsidered as an option for the I-81 reconstruction project in Syracuse. But I-81 project director Mark Frechette made it very clear at a public meeting why the tunnel option was eliminated.

Lawmakers want state to reconsider tunnel option for I-81 through downtown Syracuse

By Dec 13, 2016
Ellen Abbott / WRVO News

Central New Yorkers have one last chance to offer their opinions about the future of Interstate 81 through downtown Syracuse. But the forum being held Wednesday night is not an event put on by the people making the decision.