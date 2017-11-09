Upgrades to Syracuse's traffic system cutting delays

Traffic delays in the city of Syracuse have decreased by as much as 80 percent following the recently completed phase two of Interconnect.

Interconnect, a project that synchronizes traffic lights across the city, has been around since 1993. But a lot has changed in the technology world since then. So the city has spent the last several years updating the system.

Mayor Stephanie Miner says with the second phase of the system is in place, it’s meant fewer traffic delays on some busy corridors in Syracuse, like on a stretch of North Salina Street.

“We have seen commuters using downtown North Salina Street have had their travel time decreased by 44 percent," Miner said. "Delays at intersections on this commute have decreased 81 percent. And the the corridor speed has increased by 79 percent.”

The upgraded system has a few other benefits. It can adjust traffic flow during special events, quickly identify any traffic signal malfunctions and also be used in the event of emergencies or evacuations.

"This also improves carbon emissions and makes its better for our ability to deliver services," Miner said. "It also can make adjustments for special events like Saint Patrick’s Day or basketball games, or if there were ever a need for an evacuation.”

The city is implementing the third phase of the project, bringing more traffic cameras and intersections into the system.