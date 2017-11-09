This week: Campus outbreaks, endocrine disorders, and sustainability in Haiti

College campuses are increasingly coping with outbreaks of measles and mumps, two viruses for which children are commonly vaccinated.

In the case of measles, outbreaks have occurred because people went unvaccinated, and in the case of mumps, the vaccination has not provided long-term protection, says Dr. Jana Shaw, a pediatrician at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital who specializes in infectious diseases.

She explains on this week’s show that meningococcal disease is also sometimes a concern on campuses, where close quarters and frequent contact with many people may ease the spread of disease. Shaw discusses what students and staff can do to protect themselves -- and reminds them to get a flu vaccine.

Also this week: endocrine disorders, and building a sustainable village in Haiti.

