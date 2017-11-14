This week: Easing a loved one into long term care and more

When looking for a nursing home for a loved one, Upstate College of Nursing faculty member Helen Clancy says to make note of the mood of the staff, whether residents appear clean and well cared for, and your gut feeling.

"Your intuition tells you a lot, so listen to it," she advises about easing the transition into long-term care. The transition into a nursing home is more than a change of address, and Clancy describes some ways to ease that change on this week's show.

Also on the program: an update on dietary fiber, plus bladder cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Tune in this Sunday, November 19 at 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on WRVO for "HealthLink on Air."