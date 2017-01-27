This week: glaucoma, female urologic health, inclusive fitness

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness worldwide, and is known as "the sneak thief of sight" because often people don’t know they have it and start treatment too late.

A painless, comprehensive eye exam can detect the disease -- which typically involves a buildup of pressure in the eyeball that damages the optic nerve -- explains Dr. Robert Fechtner, chair of Upstate Medical University’s ophthalmology department and executive vice president of the World Glaucoma Association.

Fechtner advises when younger and older adults should get an eye exam, treatment options and how the disease is more common in some families and ethnic groups on this week’s show.

Also this week: female urologic health across the ages, and an inclusive outdoor project for people with disabilities.

Join us this Sunday, January 29 at 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on WRVO for "HealthLink on Air."