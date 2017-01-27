Related Program: 
This week: glaucoma, female urologic health, inclusive fitness

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness worldwide, and is known as "the sneak thief of sight" because often people don’t know they have it and start treatment too late.

A painless, comprehensive eye exam can detect the disease -- which typically involves a buildup of pressure in the eyeball that damages the optic nerve -- explains Dr. Robert Fechtner, chair of Upstate Medical University’s ophthalmology department and executive vice president of the World Glaucoma Association.

Fechtner advises when younger and older adults should get an eye exam, treatment options and how the disease is more common in some families and ethnic groups on this week’s show.

Also this week: female urologic health across the ages, and an inclusive outdoor project for people with disabilities.

Join us this Sunday, January 29 at 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on WRVO for "HealthLink on Air."

Related Content

This week: Urological issues affecting men, women and children

By HealthLink on Air Jan 11, 2017

The pelvic floor is a complex structure that can be the source of disorders as women age and bear children, says Dr. Natasha Ginzburg, urologist and director of female pelvic medicine and surgery at Upstate University Hospital.

This week she describes the pelvic floor as a hammock of muscle and tissue that, in women, includes the vagina, rectum and uterus. Problems with urination, defecation and protruding organs in the pelvic floor can be treated successfully through behavioral changes, physical therapy, medicines and biofeedback -- with surgery as a last choice, Ginzburg says.

This week: urological surgery, diabetes and shoulder injuries

By HealthLink on Air Aug 19, 2016

A variety of new reconstructive and minimally invasive treatments are being used to correct problems with the urinary tract in men, women and children.

Upstate University Hospital Urologist Dmitriy Nikolavsky describes how he created a surgical procedure to restore a damaged urethra -- the tube through which urine leaves the body -- using a patient’s own tissue and avoiding the need for a tube implant.