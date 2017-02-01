Related Program: 
This week: Gun violence, smoking updates and more

By HealthLink on Air 48 minutes ago
Public health specialists, concerned about what they call an epidemic of firearm violence, have agreed on some tactics they hope will help reduce the number of people killed or injured by guns.

Assistant professor Margaret Formica, PhD, from Upstate University Hospital's department of public health and preventive medicine, says some studies have tracked gun violence, revealing trends similar to those seen in the spread of infectious diseases such as influenza. This week, she tells how efforts are underway to improve gun safety and explains why more academic research is needed.

Also on the show: stereotaxis to treat specific heart problems, and an update on cigarette smoking and electronic cigarettes.

Join us this Sunday, February 5 at 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. for "HealthLink on Air" on WRVO Public Media.

e-cigarette
Tobacco
gun violence

