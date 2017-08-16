This week: State fair infirmary, neuroradiology and more

Even if you attend the New York State Fair slathered in sunscreen, with proper footwear, and well-hydrated with water, a stumble could land you in the infirmary.

For the past two years, an average 600 people get treated in the infirmary each day, plus an average 400 visit for "quality of life" items such as headache remedies. Seventy percent of visitors are able to return to the fair, says Christian Knutsen, MD, the medical director for the infirmary. Doctors from the emergency department at Upstate University Hospital staff the first aid center when the fair is open.

Knutsen says his staff care for a variety of fairgoers suffering from fatigue, dizziness, nausea, minor scrapes and sprains. Requests for help soar when the heat index rises above 96. Knutsend says the average patient stay is 30 minutes, but many people are in and out much quicker -- and patients are not charged for medical care.

