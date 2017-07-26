This week: Volunteering in Ghana, breast surgery, poverty

What began with a service trip to Ghana in 2010 for Lauri Rupracht has blossomed into a nonprofit organization called the Americans Serving Abroad Project.

The group now sponsors two trips per year to provide medical and dental care and community development in the African nation of Ghana.

Rupracht and fellow Upstate nurse Caitlin Phalen tell about their most recent trips and provide details for people interested in volunteering. A trip scheduled for November 2017 seeks volunteers interested in community development and starting a youth soccer program. A trip scheduled for March 2018 seeks medical professionals.

Also on the show: options for breast cancer surgery, and the impact poverty has on health care.

Join us this Sunday, July 30 at 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. for "HealthLink on Air."