What epidemics tell us about society

The Zika and Ebola epidemics have caused concern around the world about how to fight the spread of these diseases. But the way experts approached these health crises was influenced by past experience. This week on WRVO's health and wellness show "Take Care," hosts Lorraine Rapp and Linda Lowen speak with Beth Skwarecki, science writer and author of the book "Outbreak!: 50 Tales of Epidemics that Terrorized the World" about the history of epidemics, how societies deal with them, and why we find them so interesting.

